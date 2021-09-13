Normani Channels Janet Jackson Circa 1999 In Steamy VMA Performance

In spite of fans demanding her to take the stage, once Normani’s 2021 MTV VMA performance began, nothing prior mattered.

The singer performed her hit single, “Wild Side” sans Cardi B, who gave birth to her second child recently. As a known lover of nostalgia, the set immediately gave us Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson’s “What’s It Gonna Be?!” That visual was one of the most expensive music videos ever made and was nominated for four VMA nominations at the 1999 awards show.

Normani literally slid across the stage before turning the heat up with her team of dancers in front of a red backdrop. The choreography reminded us of Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody,” in the same vein of Normani unofficially sampling “One In A Million” for “Wild Side.”

The 25-year-old, then, took her performance a step up with a surprise appearance from Teyana Taylor. The sensuous moment between the two artists references a widely known moment during Janet Jackson’s 2001–2002 All For You tour. Jackson performed her sexual ballad, “Would You Mind” on a man who was bound and spread eagle-style on a board similar to the one Teyana graced during her performance.

Check out Normani’s full MTV VMA performance below.