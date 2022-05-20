Notorious B.I.G.,Ty Dolla $ign, And Bella Alubo Combine For An Unlikely Collab With “G.O.A.T.”

During his tragically short career, The Notorious B.I.G. was no stranger to smoothed-out tracks. Going from ashy to classy, the Coogi-sweatered, Versace-framed Bad Boy was the poster child for Puff Daddy’s brand of commercial rap, balancing break-neck bars with other songs folks could dance to. Posthumously, that legacy continues with “G.O.A.T.,” a laid-back Afrobeats jam released a day before the Brooklynite’s birthday this Saturday (May 21).

Featuring Nigerian singer Bella Alubo and the ever-charismatic Ty Dolla $ign, “G.O.A.T.” repurposes B.I.G.’s vocals from “I Love The Dough,” his 1997 collaboration with fellow Brooklyn legend Jay-Z. The new song has garnered mixed reactions on social media, but one thing that’s undeniable is how momentous of an occasion the late rapper’s 50th birthday feels, especially in his hometown of New York City.

As reported Tuesday (May 17), NYC is set to celebrate The Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th born day with a ceremony at the Empire State Building, a video tribute at Barclays Center, and a special installation at three MTA train stations within the Bed-Stuy/Clinton Hill neighborhood that the rapper proudly repped. The MTA will also release special edition MetroCards featuring B.I.G.’s likeness.

Listen to The Notorious B.I.G.’s “G.O.A.T.” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Bella Alubo below.