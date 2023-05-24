Offset’s Upcoming Album Features Takeoff, Future, Cardi B, And More

Offset has shared more details about his long-awaited solo album. The 31-year-old tapped the late Takeoff, Future, Cardi B, and more to appear on the LP.

The former Migos member revealed the tracklist, which also includes Travis Scott, Latto, and Chlöe, during an interview with Variety published on Wednesday (May 24). “This is me going full-fledged into my solo career,” Set said. “The objective is to do it fully and smash sh*t and f**k the game up as a solo artist. I’m coming through, bustin’ through the door. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time.”

The father of five previewed several tracks, including one with Takeoff that they recorded prior to the late rapper’s death in November 2022. While there is currently no title or release date, the “Clout” artist did reveal that the album would come out this summer via Universal’s Capitol Music Group and he plans to tour as well.

Offset has been active musically in the lead-up to his second solo effort. He appeared on R-Mean’s “TBS” alongside DB Bantino and Scott Storch back in March. In January, he linked up with Hit-Boy for “2 Live.” The Atlanta rapper has even stepped outside the confines of rap, appearing on “Only You” with STANY and Rema in October 2022, and “Ella Quiere” with El Chombo, Nio Garcia, and Lalo Ebratt in September 2022.

As far as solo projects go, it has been over four years since his debut solo LP Father Of 4. The project featured his wife Cardi B, J. Cole, Gunna, CeeLo Green, Quavo, 21 Savage, and more.