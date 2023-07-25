Offset Channels James Brown In New Music Promo

Offset season is officially on the horizon. On Monday afternoon (July 24), the 31-year-old rapper shared a teaser for upcoming new music. In the clip, the “Clout” performer takes on the spirit of James Brown, spoofing his infamous 1988 CNN interview on host Sonya Friedman’s Sonya Live. Jamie Lee Curtis also stars in the preview as the interviewer.

“Your fans are saying that there’s a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife, Cardi B,” questioned an in-character Curtis.

“Let’s talk about music,” laughed the Migos member.

Y’all ready for some new music???….JEALOUSY!! pic.twitter.com/s6DnWLze4i — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) July 24, 2023

Earlier this year, Offset and wife Cardi B were targeted by rumors that their romance turned rocky as Cardi faced accusations of cheating. The social-media saga involved cryptic tweets from Offset and the “Bodak Yellow” rapper on Twitter Spaces singing a Keyshia Cole classic.

“First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of,” belted out the Bronx-bred musician, inviting her audience to join in on “I Should’ve Cheated.”

She continued to explain “That motherf**ker’s spiraling, and thinking sh*t that isn’t true.”

The original interview with the Godfather of Soul was also to address marital drama, however of a more serious tone. Brown was accused of abusing his then-wife, Adrienne Lois Rodriguez Brown. Released from police custody, Brown dodged questions from reporter Sonya Friedman about the allegations and the status of his relationship, only speaking about his upcoming music.

According to a 1989 report from Rolling Stone, she described the beatings she had received from the “Living In America” performer in an article headlined “James Brown Tried to Kill ME.” The National Enquirer-published work also featured photos of her bruises.

Watch James Brown’s interview below and Offset’s parody of the broadcast above.