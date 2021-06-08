Offset Accuses Rappers of Jacking Migos’ Flows: ‘It Just Don’t Be No Respect Given’

Migos member Offset hasn’t taken too kindly to rappers adopting him and his groupmates’ signature flows. In an interview with Billboard, Offest shared some candid thoughts about other artists jacking the Migos’ style. “It’s a fact. If you go back in time and listen to music prior to 2013, the cadence and the flow didn’t matter. It was more about the bars and what you’re saying. Now, people get away with not saying nothing as long as the cadence and flow are good, and I feel like we created that. We did.”

The Father of 4 artist also aired his grievances surrounding the lack of homage that’s been paid to the group, whom he says shifted the sound and landscape of rap music over the past decade. “I remember when Quavo was most influential in 2013,” he said. “It just don’t be no respect given but that’s how my generation is anyway. A lot of kids don’t know about Tupac Shakur and don’t respect it. It just be blowing my mind. I just take it as, you gotta keep proving to people who you are. And that’s OK with me, because that’s been my life story.”

He continued, adding “We made this trap [style] go pop. They don’t talk about that. We made trap go pop talking about selling pounds and bricks, and we hit Billboard No. 1. Hip-hop artists weren’t going No. 1 like that, but now it just be ‘bang, bang, bang.'”

Offsets remarks come as he, Quavo, and Takeoff prepare to release their long-anticipated album Culture III, the last installment in the series on Friday (June 11). The album is set to include features a guest spot from late Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, with whom group member Quavo was particularly close to and recorded numerous collaborations prior to the rising star’s murder in February 2020.

Speaking of Quavo, the rapper is also set to make his film debut alongside John Malkovich and Robert DeNiro in Wash Me in the River, in which he will play the role of Coyote, a blood-thirsty drug lord. Directed by Randall Emmett and filmed in Puerto Rico, Wash Me in the River could be due to be released as early as later this year.