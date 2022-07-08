Omarion To Tell All In Upcoming Docuseries ‘Omega,’ See New Trailer

Ever since the Millennium Verzuz between Omarion and Mario last month, the former B2K frontman has remained a topic of conversation. From watermussy (as we’ve named it) to sparking a debate about male R&B vocalists, it’s been incessant. Not to mention, the rest of B2K banded together like The Temptations to throw shade at their formidable David Ruffin and aired a slew of alleged dirty laundry.

Now, the Unbothered crooner is taking time to speak his truth on his terms in a forthcoming five-part docuseries titled Omega: The Gift & The Curse. First teased on Instagram just days after Verzuz, O shared a photo that read, “7/7/22 the dark will come to light.”

As promised, the trailer was released on Thursday (July 7) with its opening narration from the “Ice Box” singer himself. “A lie spreads faster than the truth,” he began. “Everybody got something to say, but now it’s my turn. Let me take you back to 2019, Millennium Tour. You think you know, but you have no idea.”

The nearly three-minute visual highlights pivotal moments from the band’s highly-anticipated reunion tour after being separated for 15 years. It set to speak on the turmoil that occurred behind the scenes as unresolved tension resurfaced and brotherhood transformed into betrayal.

In a special message on Instagram, he explained why he chose to open up now and what it truly means to be unbothered.

“Hey [world]. For too long I’ve felt misunderstood & manipulated by the games people play especially when accountability from others has been obsolete,” he began. “I own my parts in the story-but do you? Respect is what I give to everyone & it’s what I deserve in return. Being unbothered doesn’t mean that you ignore your emotions or how you feel. Being unbothered means that you don’t give someone else your power & YOU decide how to respond instead of reacting. Reacting to everything is a disadvantage because it’s thoughtLESS and doesn’t serve you. Standing up for yourself during challenging times is essential to staying centered and maintaining your peace. O M E G A (which stands for the last) adding ‘the gift and the curse’ serves as insight into this incredible journey of Ups and downs. Stay tapped in & witness how deep it goes.”

According to the docuseries’ descriptor, Omarion will break his silence on topics including the mother of his children, Apryl Jones’ previous relationship with Fizz, in addition to “covert sabotage orchestrated for one bandmate towards another,” and other toxic factors that led to B2K’s downfall yet again. “The moment that it stops being fun, I’m out,” he adds later on.

O is also seen yelling at an unnamed party on the phone, declaring, “Stop wasting everybody’s f**king time!” Millennium Tour acts including Pleasure P of Pretty Ricky are seen going off on someone as well.

Omega: The Gift & The Curse premieres on July 21.