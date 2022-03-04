We Spoke To Omeretta The Great Ahead Of “Sorry Not Sorry” Remix Featuring Latto

Omeretta The Great went viral with her song “Sorry Not Sorry” released on Feb. 18. On the confident track, she declares what is and is not Atlanta as an artist homegrown in the Georgia capital. She shared with VIBE on Wednesday (March 2) during the Billboard Women In Music event that she expected responses but not the anger shared by some who heard the song.

“I mean, I knew they was gonna trip,” she expressed. “But, I didn’t know they was gonna, like, make the news. I didn’t know they was gonna be mad. So, I knew I was gonna get a reaction, but I just didn’t know it was going to explode that big.”

Omeretta The Great attends Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She added in the coming year fans can expect “new music, new music videos, touring, more carpet events, just Omeretta being out and about.”

Omeretta The Great may be soaring in a viral moment currently, however, she has been actively releasing music since 2017. For listeners who found her through “Sorry Not Sorry,” she suggested checking out her older projects across streaming platforms as well as her older freestyles and social media posts as new music awaits release. Through her music, the 25-year-old rapper is able to share her individuality.

“I feel like it’s just being able to express myself freely and just letting other people like me know that it’s okay to be yourself and you don’t have to be subjected to what society to tell you that you gotta be subjected to.”

On Thursday (March 3,) “Sorry Not Sorry” was remixed with a new verse from Latto who is from Clayton County, an area that falls outside of what Omeretta The Great defines as the true Atlanta. In the song, both ladies offer their takes on what the Peach State has given to Hip-Hop music and culture while standing strong in their own definitions.

Listen to the “Sorry Not Sorry” remix by Omeretta The Great featuring Latto below.