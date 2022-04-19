‘Origins Of Hip-Hop’ Docuseries To Premiere On A&E Memorial Day Weekend

This May, the genesis of hip-hop gets told by the genre’s most-celebrated figures with A&E’s new docuseries, Origins of Hip-Hop.

In conjunction with Mass Appeal and narrated by Nas, the eight-episode series is set to explore pivotal moments in rap’s history as shared by Busta Rhymes, Eve, Ice-T, Grandmaster Flash, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Uncle Luke, and Lil Jon—who will also detail their personal journeys and evolutions from the artist’s perspective.

“’Origins of Hip-Hop’ expands our boundary-pushing nonfiction programming slate and celebrates the artists and sounds that have helped define a genre and culture,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming for A&E, shared in a statement. “Alongside our partners at Mass Appeal, we are excited to elevate the voices and stories of this incredible group of artists who helped create and continue to shape the genre today.”

The series premieres on Monday, May 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, dissecting Fat Joe’s story, and will then move to its regular night on Tuesdays, beginning on June 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Each episode will not only feature the aforementioned artists, but collaborators, close friends, and family highlighting where their stories begin and outlining their roads to success. The accomplished rappers will each point out personal and professional life-altering moments, obstacles, and lessons, accompanied by archival footage.

A&E is also set to launch a podcast in May, further continuing this impactful conversation centered on hip-hop.

Watch the official trailer for Origins of Hip-Hop below.