‘P-Valley’ Issues Season 2’s Official Soundtrack

Although P-Valley aired the season two finale on Sunday (Aug. 14), fans of the acclaimed drama can count on one more release. Following the closing episode, the official soundtrack for P-Valley‘s second installment became available across streaming platforms.

At 15 tracks, the project features three original songs from the P-Valley cast, including “Get It On the Floor” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring series star J. Alphonse Nicholson. The compilation also includes songs from Erica Banks, Pap Chanel, Big K.R.I.T., Enchanting, Jucee Froot, and more.

Season two gave viewers a deeper look into the lives of The Pynk’s beloved characters as darkness descends upon the town of Chucalissa.

STARZ

“You know what? We feeling a little frisky. We were like, OK. When we sat down in 2020 at the end, obviously everybody was surviving during the damn pandemic,” describes series creator Katori Hall to Salon. “And we just decided that we were going to lean into what everybody was going through and just tell this very specific story that had to be so universal of our little strip club that could also surviving the pandemic.”

She continued, “And so we felt real bold and brave, because we were like, “We don’t know if we’re going to die tomorrow, so we might as well put our foot up in it.”

The entire sophomore season of P-Valley is now available on the STARZ app, STARZ streaming, and on-demand platforms.

Listen to the P-Valley season two soundtrack below.