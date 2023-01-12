PARTYNEXTDOOR Announces New Single “Her Old Friends”

PARTYNEXTDOOR performs on the Main Stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2018 in London, England.

PARTYNEXTDOOR has confirmed fan’s speculations, stemming from a few select moves he made on social media, by announcing his upcoming single “Her Old Friends.”

Partynextdoor cleared all posts and updated profile pic and story with new artwork cover. Yup he’s dropping! pic.twitter.com/mzmq8uN8zb — New Branches (@new_branches) January 12, 2023

“‘Her Old Friends’ out tonight,” the OVO artist wrote on Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 12). Earlier that morning, the Mississauga, Canada crooner wiped his Instagram clean of all pictures and changed his profile picture to the later-announced record’s cover art. A few weeks back, his music disappeared from streaming services along with dvsn, Majid Jordan, Roy Woods, and other OVO artists. It returned days later, but caused fans to wonder whether the deletion signified a new era in his career.

“Her Old Friends” is exciting news for fans as the “Loyal” artist has not released any singles or projects since his 2020 LP Partymobile featuring Drake, Rihanna, and Bad Bunny. He did share Partypack seven months later but the project turned out to be a compilation of records he previously shared through either Soundcloud or YouTube over the years, namely “Persians Rugs,” “West District,” “Things & Such,” and “Candy” featuring the late Nipsey Hussle.

Since his 2020 releases, he has maintained his presence through features. The Grammy nominee appeared on Summer Walker’s “My Affection,” Trippie Redd’s “Excitement,” Popcaan’s “Twist & Turn” alongside the Six God, DaniLeigh’s “My Terms,” Kali Uchis’ “Fue Mejor,” Preme’s “Make A Mall,” and OG Parker’s “No Fuss.”

His biggest moment came when he linked up with Diddy for “Sex In The Porsche” back on Dec. 14, 2022. With “Her Old Friends” being his first proper solo single in almost three years, it raises the question of whether or not an album could be coming in the near future.