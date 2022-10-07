Patti LaBelle Reveals Mariah Carey, Ledisi, And Jazmine Sullivan Will Be On New Album

Patti LaBelle doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon after over 60 years as an entertainer.

The “Lady Marmalade” singer sat with CBS Mornings and revealed that Mariah Carey, Ledisi, and Jazmine Sullivan are all set to appear on her new album.

“[There will be] a lot of surprises,” said LaBelle, 78. After dabbling in several genres including jazz and gospel, the Philly native revealed that her constant need to reinvent herself is “very intentional.”

“You don’t want to become boring to people,” she explained.

For more than 60 years, living legend @MsPattiPatti has been captivating crowds — and she has no plans of slowing down: “I’m booked, busy and blessed.”



She shares how she discovered her singing talents and the new music she’s working on. pic.twitter.com/7ht4qgn6LY — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 7, 2022

LaBelle first spoke on her collaboration with the Heaux Tales singer during her recent Drink Champs episode.

“I thought Jazmine Sullivan hated me,” LaBelle told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “Whenever I would see her, she’s shy and I would give her all these props and stuff and I’d say ‘baby girl don’t like me.’ My feelings were hurt until last week.”

The women wound up on a call in which Sullivan expressed her longtime admiration. “When we talked on the phone, she said ‘Patti LaBelle, you’re my everything. I love you so much.’ So, you see how things are misunderstood in this business … sometimes people wanna make us hate each other and say ‘oh, she don’t like her.’”

The forthcoming, untitled LP marks LaBelle’s first in 15 years, but she has yet to announce further details. In the meantime, watch songstress sashay through her iconic catalog for NPR’s Tiny Desk below.