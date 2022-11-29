Patti LaBelle, Queen Latifah, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, And Yolanda Adams Perform At 2022 TheGrio Awards

Fans have Bryon Allen to thank for one of 2022’s top moments in music and award show history. At this year’s TheGrio Awards, which aired on CBS this past Saturday (Nov. 26), Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, Queen Latifah and Patti LaBelle tore down the house with a powerful joint performance of Karyn White’s 1989 classic, “Superwoman.”

As Fantasia began, Patti chimed in, “You better sing!” The women took turns flexing their range as the audience remained completely captivated.

The quintet took the stage after LaBelle accepted her Musical Icon Award. She opened her set performing her timeless ballad, “If Only You Knew.” Earlier in the night, Hudson accepted the Trailblazer Icon Award and Queen was honored with the Television Icon Award.

“I think Bryon Allen is a genius, his mind is so wonderful,” the “Lady Marmalade” singer stated. “I’m not a talker. I’m a singer, and I get shy when I have to talk […] I love my fans. You call yourself fans; I call you friends. I’m 78 years young and for the last 78 years, you’ve been in my corner pushing me and I hope to never disappoint you all.”

LaBelle is reportedly working on a new album with featuring Mariah Carey, Ledisi, and Jazmine Sullivan.

Allen serves as chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio. On the ceremony, he explained in a statement, “I created theGrio Awards to celebrate and amplify African-American excellence and the incredible champions from other communities who truly support us. Celebrating and amplifying iconic individuals is something we can never do enough of, especially for our children.”

Watch the full “Superwoman” performance below.