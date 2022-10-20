Pepsi Announces Music Lab Bootcamp For Next-Gen Music Artists

For decades, Pepsi has secured partnerships with the biggest names in music. On Thursday (Oct. 20), the iconic soda brand announced its new Pepsi Music Lab designed for the next generation of musicians. The annual academy will kick off in New York City from Oct. 25 – 27.

The annual music bootcamp’s (which started as a pilot program) focus is to uplift the next generation of rising stars by removing music industry barriers. The program aims to “foster talent career growth and provide developing artists with new performance opportunities, mentorship and coaching, brand-building workshops, professional content capture, radio amplification and more,” according to a press release obtained by VIBE.

The incoming Class of 22-’23 of 12 musicians was handpicked from various genres across the country, including five who were contestants on TikTok’s Becoming A Popstar. The roster includes AKINYEMI (Rap), Amira Unplugged (multi-genre), Brian V. (Pop), Cain Lofton (multi-genre), GODBY (Rap), Kbthesinger (Hip Hop), Hayden (Country), Lynnea (Pop), NOHEMY (Latin Pop), Oompa (Hip Hop), Sergio (Latin Pop), and Tarik (Hip Hop).

Students of the game will receive invaluable tips and knowledge from industry experts like performance coach and choreographer Laurieann Gibson, brand-building and marketing expert LaRussell, visual storyteller Lenny S, and iconic music visual creative, Director X.

In partnership with UnitedMasters, the Music Lab will also help the students with music placement in television shows, movies, commercials, games, and digital media.

“Pepsi has a long history of helping great artists break through, reshaping pop culture and leaving an unforgettable impression on all of us,” said Steve Stoute CEO & Founder of UnitedMasters. “Now in partnership with UnitedMasters, Pepsi is empowering the next generation of creators, helping them hone their craft and develop their talent so that they can generate the next big moment. Connecting independent artists to a brand with this rich legacy is the formula for creating a new future of music.”

Aside from the gems that the 12 artists will receive, each student will also complete the bootcamp with personal headshots captured by Lenny S, including a sizzle reel and more. Leveraging the artists’ music careers following the program, Pepsi will continue to support the ’22-’23 class with performance opportunities, event appearances, and strategic programming to amplify their exposure and grow their careers.

“Pepsi is a brand that has a proven global track record for minting music superstars and shaping some of the most iconic moments in music and pop culture. Now, we are excited to shine a spotlight on the next generation of artists with our new Pepsi Music Lab platform,” said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer of Pepsi.

He added: “By removing barriers within the music industry, we can provide these talented artists with the resources, knowledge, exposure, and connections to help accelerate their growth as musicians and further enable their success – it will truly make a positive impact on the futures of the artists we believe will push the industry forward.”

Pepsi will also host a two-day virtual summit with notable music industry experts for aspiring artists to listen to and learn from. The date has not been announced yet.

For more updates on the Pepsi Music Lab program, visit its official website