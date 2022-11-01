Pharrell Will Feature K-Pop Stars BTS On His Upcoming Album

Pharrell Williams dropped a major nugget of information on Tuesday (Nov. 1) when he revealed he has a song featuring K-pop sensation BTS on his upcoming album Phriends. The 49-year-old also offered his services to RM, leader of BTS, to produce a record on his forthcoming solo album.

The two had a sit-down conversation for Rolling Stone’s “Musicians On Musicians” series and discussed a myriad of topics. The 28-year-old openly expressed his admiration for the Virginia super producer and took the time to ask if he had any projects coming up.

“Well, my project, it’s called . . . it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is Phriends. It’s the volume one. You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously,” the “Happy” artist said. “And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful.”

The two gushed over the yet-to-be-released song, with Pharrell saying “Everyone that hears it is like, ‘Whoa’,” before shooting his shot at getting on RM’s solo album. “You said you’re 90 percent done with your solo album. But if within that last 10 percent, if you need — you don’t need me, but I mean . . . ”

The Seoul, South Korean artist replied “I always needed you, for 15 years.” The Neptunes producer gave RM full autonomy with the proposed song’s direction, saying “Yeah, and you tell me what you want. Uptempo? We go uptempo.”

Currently, there is no set date for Pharrell’s Phriends, nor any confirmed collaborations on the album beyond BTS. Phriends isn’t a new concept, as the N.E.R.D leader brought along SZA, Q-Tip, Clipse, Justin Timberlake, N.O.R.E, and more out for his “Pharrell And Phriends” set at the 2022 Something In The Water Festival in Washington, D.C. during this Juneteenth.

Given Pharrell’s versatility and his catalog of eclectic collaborations, one can only imagine who will join the amicable endeavor. Relive his Something In The Water set below.