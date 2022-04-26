Something In The Water Festival Returns Juneteenth Weekend

After a bit of controversy between Pharrell and the city of Virginia Beach, his SOMETHING IN THE WATER Festival will now take place in Washington, D.C. this Juneteenth weekend. The three-day experience occurring from June 17-19 will include performances across three stages by Pharrell and Phriends, 6LACK, Ashanti & Ja Rule, Blxst, Chloe x Halle, Jon Batiste, Lil Baby, Lucky Daye, Moneybagg Yo, Pusha T, Roddy Ricch, Skepta, Syd, Teyana Taylor, Usher, and more.

The Sunday Pop-Up Church Service will also return, now taking place in West Potomac Park, home of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. This event will be free for the community with the lineup being announced at a later date.

“SOMETHING IN THE WATER is a Black solution (LOVE) for a systemic issue, and this year we are taking our celebration to a higher platform – the nation’s Capital during Juneteenth Weekend. We want to show the world that there is SOMETHING IN THE WATER across the whole DMV and I want to continue to bring awareness to the greatness within these communities and invite large corporations to show up for the people. DC has always been a deep inspiration to me as a person and a musician. It is the land where Go-Go Music was birthed which has provided so much for our people. Our sponsors continue to go the extra mile to show that SOMETHING IN THE WATER is so much more than a festival. The goodwill we generate is a defining trait of who we are. We will always have the hottest artists, but to pair that energy with these brands showing up for the community is what makes this festival a vehicle for change,” Pharrell expressed in a statement.

D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser added, “If you’re celebrating music, if you’re celebrating Black excellence, if you’re drawing attention to the people who have dedicated their lives to knocking down barriers and uplifting our communities — then there is no better place to do that than in Washington, DC. We are proud to be working with Pharrell to bring SOMETHING IN THE WATER to DC for Juneteenth weekend. DC is open and we are ready to celebrate.”

Three-day passes go on sale this Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Attendees from previous years will gain access to the presale for 36 hours, starting Wednesday (April 27). Furthermore, Virginia residents will have access to a “Virginia Locals Only” presale starting Friday (April 29) from 10 a.m. ET until 5 p.m. ET.

Local residents can also purchase passes in person at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at the Virginia Beach box office (limited to VA zip codes). Fees will be waived for those purchasing in person.