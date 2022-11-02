Pharrell Williams’ Something In The Water Festival Is Returning To Virginia Beach

Pharrell Williams’ Something In The Water festival is returning to his hometown of Virginia Beach, Va. in April 2023.

The Grammy-winning multifaceted recording artist and producer joined Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Council Member Aaron Rouse, City Manager Patrick Duhaney, and Deputy City Manager Taylor Adams to deliver the announcement today (Nov. 2) during his Mighty Dream Forum event.

“The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757 – among the people – has never wavered. If anything it has only intensified,” said Williams. “College Beach Weekend continues every year and the city of Virginia Beach leaders have been eager to reconcile and move forward. The environment is finally optimized for return and the announcement will delight everyone – from HBCU students across the eastern USA to the hundreds of small businesses who will play a role in the festival to the cities within the region and neighborhoods that will serve as hosts.”

He added, “I need to come back home. There is a pervasive feeling by almost everyone that the festival belongs in Virginia Beach, and the time is right to bring it back.”

(L-R) Pharrell Williams, Deputy City Manager Taylor Adams, City Manager Patrick Duhaney, Council Member Aaron Rouse and Mayor Bobby Dyer speak onstage during the Mighty Dream Forum Hosted By Pharrell Williams 2022 on November 02, 2022 in Norfolk, Virginia. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Something In The Water not only gives festival goers a weekend full of the biggest music acts, including past acts like Tyler The Creator, Missy Elliott, Chris Brown, Jay-Z, Migos, and more — it also aims to “unite communities, celebrate diversity and empower everyone from the youth to small business owners.”

Mayor Dyer stated, “It is exciting to be so close to the return of Something In The Water in Virginia Beach. We sincerely appreciate Mr. Williams and his willingness to bring this marquee event back home!”

Council member Aaron Rouse added, “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Pharrell since 2019, and it means so much to me to have this opportunity to work with such a great person to bring this event back to his home in the Commonwealth of Virginia and specifically the City of Virginia Beach.”

Pharrell chose to move the second annual festival from Virginia Beach to Washington, D.C. this year due to issues with city management, following the shooting death of his cousin, Donovon Lynch, who was gunned down by a Virginia Beach police officer in March 2021.

Following the incident, the “Cash In Cash Out” artist described Virginia Beach’s energy as “toxic” and called for a federal investigation into Lynch’s death. At the time, Pharrell told USA Today, “Where our solutions are not necessarily wanted, we respect that and will take it to a higher platform. We are all human beings, after all.” The officer was convicted with proven probable cause.

Something in The Water will be held at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater from April 28-30. 3-day passes for the Live Nation-powered event will go on sale on the festival’s official site, starting Nov. 5 at 12 p.m. ET.

Tickets will also be available through a “Locals Only” presale which can be picked up in person at the venue’s Virginia Beach Box Office during the festival. Fees will be waived for the in-person purchase with a two-pass limit per person.

The festival’s official lineup and more will be revealed soon.