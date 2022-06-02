Skip to main content
Pharrell Announces New Music Collaboration With Tyler, The Creator And 21 Savage

The veteran producer is getting back to releasing new tunes of his own.

Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2017 in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pharrell Williams has been anything but quiet in 2022. Instead, Skateboard P has been keeping his sword sharp, crafting beats for some of the biggest names in the game like Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, and newcomer, Jack Harlow. And with his latest Instagram post, the N.E.R.D frontman tends to continue his ambitious production streak.

Taking to the photo-based social media earlier this week, Pharrell announced he’ll be dropping a new song featuring Tyler, The Creator, and 21 Savage on June 10. The newly announced track titled “CASH IN CASH OUT” will mark the first collaboration between the three artists simultaneously working on a track.

Accompanying the news, P also shared a photo of what appears to be the artwork for the upcoming song, which features a 3D-rendered rendition of the three musicians standing in front of a dark background.

Along with the new track, Pharrell Williams is also set to bring back his Something in the Water Festival, which is scheduled to make waves during Juneteenth weekend in Washington, D.C.

With an abundance of new music released this year and with more looming on the horizon, it’ll be interesting to hear how P’s burst of creativity will play a role in his upcoming festival or if fans will be treated to a new solo or N.E.R.D project in the near future.

