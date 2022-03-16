Phife Dawg’s ‘Forever’ Album To Drop On 6-Year Anniversary Of Death

The estate of late rap star and A Tribe Called Quest member Phife Dawg has announced the release of his posthumous solo album, Forever, which is set to drop on March 22, the sixth anniversary of his death. Revealing the album’s long-awaited release via a post on Instagram, trusted collaborator DJ Rasta Root shared Forever‘s cover art, which includes a photo of Phife plastered across a map of his Queens, N.Y. stomping grounds.

“This has been a long time coming,” Rasta Root wrote in the post’s caption. “Finally, on March 22, 2022 we release Phife ‘Forever’, the album to the world. For now, enjoy the cover artwork and the tracklisting/credits. Longer caption on album drop date.”

Phife’s first solo release since his 2000 debut Ventilation: Da LP, Forever is slated to include appearances from Tribe members and affiliates like Q-Tip, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul’s Maseo and Pos, Redman, Litter Brother, and Dwele, as well as contributions from Angela Winbush, Illa J, Darien Brockington, Lyric Jones, and Phife’s mother Cheryl Boyce-Taylor.

The album’s production lineup includes placements from 9th Wonder, V Rich, Rasta Root, Nottz, the late J Dilla, Khrysis, UL.TMT., Bobby Ozuna, G-Koop, Potatohead People, The Roux, and Luke Austin, as well as the aforementioned Angela Winbush. Its title-track, “Forever,” will be released this Saturday (March 19) and will be the latest single from the album. The last song Phife recorded prior to his death in 2016, the release of “Forever” follows the previous drops “French Kiss Trois” featuring Redman and Illa J, and “Nutshell 2” featuring Redman and Busta Rhymes.

In celebration of Forever‘s release, Phife’s estate is throwing a live album listening event at SOBs in New York City on March 23, which will be hosted by Peter Rosenberg and will include a Q&A session for fans. Tickets for the event are available here.