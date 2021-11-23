Phife Dawg’s Posthumous Solo Album, ‘Forever,’ Set To Release Next Spring

On what would have been Phife Dawg’s 51st birthday (Nov. 20), the late rapper’s estate announced the release of his highly anticipated posthumous album, Forever. The LP is set to release on March 22, 2022—the sixth anniversary of his death.

Dion Liverpool—the rapper’s most trusted collaborator and business partner—with the help and approval from Phife’s family, comes under his “final word” as a solo rapper. Forever includes the single, “Nutshell Pt. 2” featuring Busta Rhymes and Redman, that debuted earlier this year.

Liverpool expressed in a statement, “When I found out we were going to be able to announce his album date on his birthday, I was so excited. We faced a lot of ups and downs trying to get the album completed, and only by God’s grace and patience were we able to. I would like to thank his fans for being patient and understanding that nothing that is good and timeless will happen overnight. I took on the responsibility to help the family complete Forever and honored that I was trusted to do so. Happy bday Phifey.”

Both Phife’s mother, Cheryl Boyce-Taylor, and his wife, Deisha Taylor, shared statements regarding the album’s release.

Mama Phife expressed, “Forever, soon come. His voice a steel pan cruising the sea salt edge of Trini waters. A balm, a salve, a son’s kiss on his mama’s cheek. What an amazing gift to receive on my beloved’s birthday. FOREVER… 3/22/22.”

Taylor stated, “Happy Bornday to our beloved Malik. As we celebrate his life on this day, we are overwhelmed with excitement of completing Forever. This album is truly a masterpiece and will exceed all expectations. The world will absolutely love and cherish this amazing album. Phife Dawg’s legacy will continue to live on….Forever 3-22-22…soon come!”

Additional details will be revealed in the coming weeks. Watch the video for “Nutshell Pt. 2” below.