PJ Morton Announces Release Date For New Album, ‘Watch The Sun’

Following the release of his February 2022 collaboration with JoJo, PJ Morton has announced the forthcoming arrival of his 13th studio album, Watch The Sun—slated to be his most “cohesive and seamless collection” thus far.

“With the world changing so quickly in the last couple years, it called for a bunch of reflection,” Morton shared in a statement. “I reflected on what I wanted to change in my life. What I wanted to keep the same. What was left to say as an artist. I think these last couple years taught us to identify what is truly important. It was important for me to tell an honest story on this album. The album is an unapologetically soulful painting about the true challenges in life and love.”

Morton recorded his latest LP at Studio In The Country, located in Lousiana, as a means of escapism. Just outside of New Orleans, the secluded space is also where Stevie Wonder recorded 1979’s Journey Through the Secret Life of Plants.

The full tracklist will be revealed ahead of the album’s release on April 29 and will include the previously released “Please Don’t Walk Away,” and “My Peace,” on which he and JoJo sing about being rightfully selfish as they prioritize personal peace over sacrificial offerings in partnership.

Morton is also one of many R&B acts headed on tour this Spring, as he will embark on the My Peace Tour, which kicks off on March 11. Additionally, he is up for Best Traditional R&B Performance at the 2022 GRAMMYs for “Bring It On Home to Me” alongside BJ The Chicago Kid, Kenyon Dixon, and Charlie Bereal as well as Album of the Year for his contributions on Jon Baptiste’s We Are.

Watch the full trailer for Watch The Sun below.