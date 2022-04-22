PJ Morton Chooses Fluidity While Justine Skye Chooses Violence In This New R&B Roundup

As we await the arrival of PJ Morton’s star-studded new album, Watch The Sun, the singer opted to release a highly-anticipated single from the project: “Be Like Water,” featuring the dynamic pairing of Stevie Wonder and Nas. In less peaceful news, Justine Skye is seemingly exposing her ex-boyfriend, Giveon, on her new single, “What a Lie.” We’re patiently awaiting his rebuttal, due to arrive next week.

Elsewhere in R&B, Ye Ali and Arin Ray are all about baby-making, while Jade Novah is choosing intimacy and love love on her new ballad, “Lost In You.”

Coming off the heels of 4/20, ease into the weekend with our new favorite R&B tunes.

Daniel Caesar feat. BADBADNOTGOOD – “Please Do Not Lean”

The problematic crooner returns with an honest ballad about being too unstable to be the foundation of one’s relationship. The self-awareness permeates the tension looming in the air, and if this is how he’s coming on his next album, we’re here for it.

PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder and Nas – “Be Like Water”

Ahead of his forthcoming album, Watch The Sun, PJ Morton joins forces with two of music’s most legendary artists—Stevie Wonder and Nas. The unlikely pairing speaks to the song’s message of remaining fluid amid life’s ebbs and flows.

“‘Be Like Water’ was definitely a phrase I had heard before,” Morton expressed in a statement. “Bruce Lee made it famous of course, but it didn’t fully connect with me until we were all shut down and I had to pivot in my life like we all had to. After I finished writing it I could only hear Nas’ voice on it. For him to actually get on it blew my mind. Then when Stevie Wonder agreed to be on it and to learn that Nas had always wanted to work with Stevie, it was beyond my wildest dreams!”

Jade Novah – “Lost In You”

Ever had that feeling where you love someone so much that outside factors are irrelevant because you’re so enamored with them? That’s exactly what Jade Novah’s new ballad highlights. Her soothing vocals over the lo-fi beat are perfect for moving through life slowly with the one you love and want to spend your time with.

Justine Skye – “What a Lie”

Toxic R&B is back! After the downfall of Skye’s romance with fellow R&B singer, Giveon, both artists announced the arrival of new singles with similar titles. “What a Lie” puts her former lover on blast with several jabs about the cheating allegations and even a slight nod at his appearance on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches.” Even after the new music reveal, Skye took to Twitter, throwing even more shade at her ex. “I already know what this weak a** song sounds like anyway. it’s not what y’all think it’ll be,” she wrote. Giveon’s “Lie Again” will be released next week on April 29.

Arin Ray feat. D Smoke – “The Mood”

This mood comes with a red light special. Arin Ray coos about wylin’ all over the bedroom as D Smoke’s bars take us back to the balance of a classic Hip-Hop/R&B collab. We will not assume responsibility for any babies made to this track, so take this as your official warning.

Eric Bellinger feat. Phabo, The Game, and DOM KENNEDY – “Truly Yours”

When The Game uses his government name, you already know what we’re getting into. The remix to Bellinger’s “Truly Yours” adds a new element to the uptempo jam, as Game opens the track in conversation, immediately invoking the nostalgia associated with Next, Az Yet, and Dru Hill. Lately, Bellinger has been on a run with these remixes, as he previously enlisted Tone Stith and RILEY for remixes of “Go Get It” and “Only Fan” respectively.

Kodie Shane – Love Roulette

One day, we’ll have the debate about melodic rap versus trapsoul, but for now, let’s welcome this newness from Kodie. The LP navigates a journey of heartbreak and feeling lost, but the final track, “Love Again,” accompanied by Lloyd, is one of hope and promise. Rather than revisiting old beginnings in search of new endings, she instead chooses somebody better so her game of love roulette can end once and for all.

Ye Ali – Dangerous (Deluxe Edition)

While we wait for Ye Ali’s new album, the sultry crooner is back with five new baby-makers added to his Dangerous LP. Around these parts, we currently have “The Way” on repeat, and prior releases “BS” and “Best Side” have been revamped for this deluxe release. In the same vein as Jodeci, Ye is seductive and enticing, leaving nothing to the imagination. So, run wild.