PJ Morton Announces ‘Watch The Sun’ Tour

In a little over a week, fans will be blessed with PJ Morton’s new album, Watch The Sun. However, pre-sale tickets for his forthcoming global tour of the same name go on sale today (April 20).

The illustrious genre-bending musician invites fans to experience his dynamic LP on some of music’s most influential stages. Spanning more than 35 shows nationwide plus international headlining appearances in Australia and Indonesia, the Watch The Sun Tour will include stops at the Apollo Theater in New York City, the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater in Detroit, the Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angles, and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Morton will also be visiting his hometown for a special performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

General tickets will be available at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, April 22. The tour kicks off in the U.S. this June and will wrap in early October.

Watch The Sun is regarded as “an unapologetic and expansive album about the challenges he has faced in life and love.” With features including Stevie Wonder, Alex Isley, Jill Scott, El DeBarge, Nas, JoJo, and more, fans will uncover the storied musician at his most open and intentional.

“With the world changing so quickly in the last couple years, it called for a bunch of reflection,” Morton shared in a statement. “I reflected on what I wanted to change in my life. What I wanted to keep the same. What was left to say as an artist. I think these last couple years taught us to identify what is truly important. It was important for me to tell an honest story on this album. The album is an unapologetically soulful painting about the true challenges in life and love.”