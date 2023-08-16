Polo G Announces Forthcoming Album ‘HOOD POET’ For This Fall

Polo G is gearing up for his fourth studio album, and fans finally know when it will arrive. The 24-year-old wordsmith revealed that HOOD POET will arrive this fall.

The Chicago rapper shared the release date, Sept. 15, during a 24-hour live stream for his fans on Tuesday (Aug. 15). He followed up the stream with a YouTube trailer that clocks in around 100 seconds. The trailer displays the album title with periods between each letter, denoting an acronym that means “He Overcame Obstacles During Pain Or Emotional Trauma.”

At the end of the trailer, fans learned that a new single titled “Barely Holdin’ On” will be out this Friday (Aug. 18). Check out the HOOD POET trailer below.

HOOD POET will mark Polo G’s first album in almost two years. His last LP Hall Of Fame was released in June 2021 and featured Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Pop Smoke, Fivio Foreign, Roddy Ricch, and more across its 20 tracks. He followed that up with the deluxe, Hall Of Fame 2.0, in December 2021. The two-disc deluxe added 14 songs with features from Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Tjay, and more.

Polo G hasn’t gone unheard in the time between albums. He released the single “Distraction” in June 2022, “Bag Talk” in October 2022, and “My All” in December 2022. This past February, he tapped Future for the track “No Time Wasted.”

The “Three Headed Goat” rapper has also had an active feature presence. He joined Diplo and Jessie Murph on “Heartbroken” this past July, and SleazyWorld Go and Einer Bankz on “Off The Court” back in May. Check out the “Heartbroken” video below.