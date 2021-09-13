Polo G Performs “RAPSTAR” At 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Rapper Polo G graced the stage tonight at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) pre-show, where he performed his hit song, “RAPSTAR” live for the Brooklyn crowd to see. Recently dropping his latest album, Hall of Fame, the Chicagoan made his first live performance at the VMAs, emerging from a locker room in a white and grey jacket, grey T-shirt, and blue jeans, much to the crowd’s delight.

“Copped a BMW, new deposit, I picked up another bag like f**k it, I’ma count while I’m in it / I hear plane’s flying, crowd’s screaming, money-counters, chains clanging, I guess that’s how you sound when you winning,” the rapper spat while sauntering across the stage. Commanding the crowd with each bar dropped, Polo moved the building while reminding attendees why he’s been touted as one of rap’s leaders of the new school.

In addition to rocking stages, Polo G was recently sporting cuffs after being arrested during a traffic stop in Los Angles. Polo, who was a passenger in the vehicle that was pulled over, was charged with felony gun possession after a search of the car turned up two firearms. The “Martin & Gina” rapper was released after posting a $35,000 bond and will appear in court on Jan. 6, 2021 to face those charges.