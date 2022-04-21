Pooh Shiesty Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For 2020 Shooting

Though his guilty plea from January evaded a life sentence, Pooh Shiesty has been sentenced for 63 months (five years and three months) in prison after pleading guilty to a single firearms conspiracy charge stemming from an alleged robbery gone wrong at a Florida hotel.

U.S. District Judge Kevin Michael Moore announced the decision on Wednesday (April 20) in Miami Federal Court. Prosecutors alleged that Shiesty—born Lontrell Donell Williams Jr.—and two additional assailants shot 28-year-old Brandon Cooper whom they were meeting with to purchase marijuana and sneakers.

Things turned for the worst when the men reportedly took the items without paying. They fled the scene in a rented McLaren and authorities found them when a bag containing $40,000 fell from the vehicle and was linked via serial number to money posted on Shiesty’s Instagram. He was initially charged with four counts related to the shooting and was facing an eight-year sentence for the conspiracy charge.

According to a report from Rolling Stone, the 22-year-old is “happy” with the decision. Judge Moore also gave Williams credit for the year he’s already spent in federal custody. He could be out in roughly three and a half years following reports of good behavior.

Defense attorney Bradford Cohen, shared with the publication, “Listen, nobody’s happy to go to prison, but he was happy the judge listened to our argument, and the judge received the argument well. He was satisfied with the outcome. We’re happy with the decision of the court.”

Cohen argued in a sentencing motion filed on Tuesday (April 19), “Mr. Williams has accepted responsibility for his involvement in this offense. He accepts responsibility for where he is at this time in his life and he is ready to change. He hopes to return to his music, stay away from drugs, continue to provide financial assistance to his family, and help the youth in his community. …This court is asked to consider that Mr. Williams’ life is a life worth saving.”