Pop Smoke’s Producer Confirms There’s No New Music On The Way

In 2021, Pop Smoke’s close friend Mike Dee told fans that the “Welcome To The Party” rhymer had no music left in the vault after the release of two posthumous albums. Now, his producer and manager Rico Beats has confirmed the news.

After receiving a direct message from a curious fan, Rico responded to their request for an update on Pop Smoke’s new music. “Who said he had music left[?],” he asked. “What else ya want pop died 3 years ago how much music ya think he did in one year? Y’all gotta be real.”

Rico also admitted on Pop’s behalf that if he were alive, the slain rapper “would not approved of 99 percent of the stuff they put out” since this passing in February 2020.

Pop, né Bashar Jackson, was shot and killed in a home invasion and robbery on February 19, 2020 at the age of 20.

Since his death, two projects have been released: Shoot For the Stars, Aim For the Moon in July 2020 executive produced by 50 Cent and 2021’s Faith which featured Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Quavo, Kodak Black, Kanye West, Pusha T, and more.

In a 2021 interview with RAPTV, Mike “Mike Dee” Durodola declared that the Brooklyn native’s music vault was nearly empty. He also revealed that the majority of his leftover songs were included on his lengthy 30-track second posthumous album.

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, and Faith both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making Pop Smoke the first rapper to posthumously chart at the top twice. Shoot for the Stars and Aim for the Moon have been certified double Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

As for the people responsible for the late rapper’s death, a 20-year-old unnamed man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and home invasion robbery. He was sentenced to four years and two months in the Secure Youth Treatment Facility in Los Angeles. Others charged in Pop Smoke’s death included a then-19-year-old Corey Walker, along with a 15-year-old and 17-year-old.

Although there may not be any more Pop Smoke music dropping, fans can continue to enjoy what’s been released thus far. Revisit Pop Smoke’s 2019 mixtape Meet The Woo below.