‘Prince And The Revolution: Live’ To Be Released Digitally Nearly 40 Years After Its Live Broadcast

Prince and The Revolution took the stage in Syracuse, NY on March 30, 1985, during The Purple Rain Tour. The performance was broadcast to millions of fans live via satellite and was immortalized in the concert film Prince and The Revolution: Live.

37 years later, Prince’s estate announced the dynamic performance has been remastered and digitally enhanced to be reissued on CD, vinyl, and Blu-ray formats for the first time. “Listening back to that Syracuse show, I’m like, ‘Wow, we sound like a freight train just coming out of nowhere,’” the Revolution’s BrownMark shared in a statement. “That was powerful. I’ve been to a lot of concerts, and I’ve never seen anything like that.”

The original video of the performance has been restored and color-corrected, while Prince’s recording engineer, Chris James, remixed the original source audio, which was housed in Prince’s Paisley Park vault—archived for over 30 years. A deluxe Collector’s Edition that includes three colored LPs, two CDs, the Blu-ray video, an extensive 44-page book with never-before-seen photos from The Purple Rain Tour, new liner notes detailing stories from all five members of The Revolution, and a 24 x 36 poster.

Prince and The Revolution: Live arrives on June 3. Watch Prince perform “Let’s Go Crazy” from the concert below.