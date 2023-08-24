Prince & The New Power Generation’s ‘Diamonds And Pearls’ Gets “Super Deluxe” 47-Track Reissue

Prince’s 13th studio album, Diamonds And Pearls — his first with The New Power Generation — is getting an upgrade.

The LP is being remastered for the first time by Paisley Park Enterprises on Oct. 27 and will be formally reissued physically and digitally with 47 brand-new tracks and over two hours of never-before-seen concert footage from the late crooner’s vault.

The remastered album will be released on an off-white “Pearl” and clear “Diamond” vinyl while the deluxe edition will be a standard black vinyl. The super deluxe edition will be available on streaming only. Additionally, a 120-page coffee table book with archival photos by Randee St. Nicholas, essays, and an introduction by Public Enemy’s Chuck D will be available. The limited edition boxset, with only 1,991 units available, is up for purchase on Prince’s official website.

Diamonds And Pearls includes six international hits, including “Gett Off,” “Cream,” and of course, the legendary title track. The new variations of the album follow the successful re-releases of 1999 and Sign O’ The Times, in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

As part of the 47 new records, 15 of those will be remixes and B-sides, including the 10-minute extended version of “Gett Off,” that’s never been commercially released. The other gems range from songs that Prince gave to other artists to ones he recorded while on the road in 1990.

The concert footage, which will be on Blu-ray, is of a show on the Diamonds And Pearls tour from January 11, 1992. It’s described as a “sweaty, sold-out, last-minute show [that] captures the sheer joy and sense of endless possibility that came to define this era.” It also features Prince & The New Power Generation’s performance at The Special Olympics in July 1991 in Minneapolis, as well as their soundcheck.