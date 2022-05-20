Prodigy’s Solo Music Returns To Streaming Platforms After 3 Years

Prodigy’s solo music catalog is now available to stream again. The late rapper’s music has been made available after a three-year absence, reported Billboard.

Reps for his estate confirmed his classic solo debut H.N.I.C. and its two sequels, as well as 2012’s The Bumpy Johnson Album, 2017’s Hegelian Dialectic (The Book of Revelation), and his 2013 collaboration with The Alchemist, Albert Einstein. His 2014 collab release with Boogz Boogetz, Young Rollin Stoned, can also now be streamed.

In those three years, the New York rapper’s only music on streaming platforms was the 2007 Alchemist collab Return of the Mac and 2008’s Product of the 80s with Big Twins and Un Pacino. The Mobb Deep discography was also available. The removal of the aforementioned music was due to “legal disputes between the estate, which is run by the late artist’s family, and former associates of the artist,” according to the report.

Mobb Deep arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount’s “Against the Ropes” at Grauman’s Chinese Theater, February 11, 2004 in Hollywood, California. Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images

The new availability comes from a new management deal the estate signed with The NorthStar Group’s L. Londell McMillan and a distribution deal with Warner Music Group’s ADA. Prodigy’s estate also announced a new album, The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine, due later this year.

“We are extremely thankful to all the fans for understanding the circumstances that our family had to professionally control at a time of grief, and for the kind words of encouragement we received from many of you,” a rep for the estate said in a statement. “We would also like to thank the community of hip-hop artists who came together to help us assemble Prodigy’s last projects. The music belongs to all of you and we are glad we can make it available again and forever.”

Back in December, the late rapper was honored by having a street named after him in his Queensbridge neighborhood. Prodigy died in 2017 at the age of 42, after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas due to complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis.