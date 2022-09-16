Public Enemy’s Chuck D Sells Music Catalog To Reach Music Publishing

Public Enemy member Chuck D has sold a majority of his music catalog in a deal with Reach Music Publishing. Under the agreement, Reach Music Publishing has acquired 100% of Chuck D’s writer’s royalties, a 50% copyright interest, and global administration rights, Rolling Stone reports. The deal will reportedly give Reach Music Publishing the rights to well over 300 songs, including the classic Public Enemy anthems “Bring the Noise,” “Welcome to the Terrordome,” “Shut ‘Em Down,” and “Fight the Power.” Further terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

A founding member and the chief lyricist and songwriter for Public Enemy, Chuck D spoke on his decision to strike a deal with RMP. “[Reach founder-president] Mike Closter and everyone at Reach have been handling my song catalog for well over 20 years, and doing this deal was the right timing for a forward and logical evolution of our business together in an ever-changing industry,” the rap legend said in a statement. “Reach has always been ahead of the curve on establishing respect for the hip-hop genre songwriting and publishing-wise, and they will continue taking care of my works.”

Closter echoed Chuck D’s sentiments, vowing to grow and build on the legacy of his former client’s catalog. “I’m so grateful to Chuck for our business together as his music publisher throughout these many decades. The team at Reach will continue working hard to protect these works while also introducing them to new generations to come.”

While Chuck D’s agreement with Closter and Reach Music Publishing does not include the entirety of Public Enemy’s catalog, the deal gives RMP ownership over much of the material released by the group between 1987 and 2012. This includes their most popular and critically-acclaimed albums such as Yo! Bum Rush the Show, It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back, Fear of a Black Planet, and Apocalypse 91…The Enemy Strikes Black.