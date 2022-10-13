A Clipse Reunion Could Happen, But On One Condition

It’s been over a decade since Pusha T and his older brother, No Malice, released their last album, Til The Casket Drops, as the Clipse. The latter has relatively stayed out of the spotlight, outside of appearing at this year’s Something In The Water Festival and on Pusha’s It’s Almost Dry, and Ye’s Jesus Is King. The pair also reconnected professionally for a surprise performance at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

With fans constantly requesting an official Clipse reunion, King Push, 45, has admittedly been pressing the issue as well, but his brother isn’t budging. “I push the button every so often,” the father of one explained to Rolling Stone. “I’m like, ‘Yo, listen to what I just made! We can really do this’—and he brushes me off.… If I had it my way, it would be the Clipse. It’s really up to my brother.”

Back in April, Push reflected on working with Malice on Nigo’s “Punch Bowl” and shared, “You know me, I’m pressing for an album. I’m pressing. I mean, he’s just chilling, he’s not pressing.”

Malice spoke about his Clipse departure with DJBooth in 2018. “I’m very proud of everything I got to experience with the Clipse and the art we put out,” he stated. “I don’t deny it either. It was a real moment in my life, but the journey continues and I’m sharing my whole life.”

The 50-year-old added, “I’m still the same rapper, but I just have different stories to tell now. This journey I’m on is just another side I have to show.”

Meanwhile, Push is reportedly working on a new album featuring production from Ye and No I.D. There’s no word on whether he’ll be collaborating with his brother this time around.

Watch Clipse perform their 2002 hit, “Grindin,” at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards below.