Pusha T And DJ Drama Tease Upcoming ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape

Pusha T and DJ Drama have already revealed collaborative plans for 2023. The duo has confirmed the Virginia rapper stepped into the booth for his own Gangsta Grillz mixtape set for release next year. The news was shared by Andrew Barber of Fake Shore Drive.

Barber was an audience member of a Twitter Spaces audio broadcast with Rap Radar’s Brian “B. Dot” Miller, where both Pusha T and DJ Drama validated the mixtape.

DJ Drama also shared the peeking eye emoji on a tweet sharing the announcement.

The news comes after King Push revealed to XXL that he has both an album and a mixtape in the works.

“I’m working on a special mixtape,” the former G.O.O.D. Music President shared in the cover story.

“It doesn’t seem like something you need to do. To have the fun I want to have. What I’m trying to do is restore the feeling in every aspect of this subgenre of music. And just of this cloth, of this taste level. I’m just trying to make people realize how viable this is. To show people that I can’t do what you do, but you definitely can’t do what I do. I have to show those differences. That’s the whole premise behind the mixtape.”

Pusha T attends the TV One Urban One Honors at The Eastern on December 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for Urban One Honors

Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry, was issued as the acclaimed rapper’s fourth studio album on April 22, 2022. The album features Kanye West, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Nigo, Labrinth, and Malice.

It’s Almost Dry stands as the 45-year-old’s first No. 1 album on Billboard’s 200 chart and has earned him a 2023 Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Album.

