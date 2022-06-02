Pusha T Crowns ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Rap Album Of The Year

After unleashing his long-awaited third solo studio album earlier this year, Pusha T has already begun the campaign for his pending award tour, as the rapper recently deemed It’s Almost Dry the best rap album of the year. Making the proclamation during his show at The Novo in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening (May 31), the Virginia rep held no punches, dismissing all competitors in contention for the coveted bragging right.

“It’s Almost Dry… rap album of the motherf**king year! They can’t f**k with me,” Push told the crowd, letting out his signature laugh as the DJ cued up the instrumental to the project’s lead single, “Diet Coke.”

Pusha T said he got RAP ALBUM OF THE YEAR!

pic.twitter.com/Jf4nIoacca

Given the current streak that he’s on, Pusha T has good reason to feel confident. Upon its release in late April, It’s Almost Dry debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart with 55,000 equivalent album units sold in the week ending April 28. The release marked Pusha T’s first No. 1 album of his career, an accomplishment he shared with his fans via a post on social media.

“We all can’t be number 1 at the same time, this week it’s mine,” he wrote. “Thank you to all.”

It’s Almost Dry marks Push’s third top-five debut on the Billboard 200, with DAYTONA (2018) debuting at No. 3 and My Name is My Name (2013) landing at No. 4. The rapper continues to hit the road in support of It’s Almost Dry, with multiple stops across the U.S. throughout June, including a performance at Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam concert and a headlining set at Something In The Water in Washington, D.C. during Juneteenth weekend.