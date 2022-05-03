Pusha T Gains His First No. 1 Album On Billboard 200 With ‘It’s Almost Dry’

Amid the release and praise of Pusha T’s new album, It’s Almost Dry, the rapper has officially gained his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The acclaimed LP earned 55,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending April 28, as announced by Billboard. The last rap album to peak No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 12 tracks or less was J. Cole’s The Off-Season.
Almost immediately, Push took to social media to claim his throne. “We all can’t be number 1 at the same time, this week it’s mine,” he wrote. “Thank you to all.”
In the UK, the Virginia-bred rapper received his first-ever top ten album, with this new project landing at No. 7.
It’s Almost Dry is Push’s third top five debut on the Billboard 200, with DAYTONA (2018) debuting at No. 3 and My Name is My Name (2013) landing at No. 4.
We all can’t be number 1 at the same time, this week it’s mine…? Thank you to all.#ItsAlmostDry pic.twitter.com/f0yeJsxerv
— King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 1, 2022
Push will be headlining Something In The Water as it returns this Juneteenth weekend in D.C., in addition to Hot 97’s Summer Jam.
It’s Almost Dry features what Kid Cudi considers his final collaboration with Kanye West. Cudi shared on Twitter, “Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye-Scott.”
When speaking about the album title, Push explained, “I’m always creating a masterpiece and in the creation of that in terms of a painting, you end up telling people while they waiting on it, ‘It’s almost dry,’ because they’re always asking, ‘When will it be done?’ And you have to wait on masterpieces. Also in drug culture, a lot of times you’ll have people waiting on the product and it’s not dry yet. You can come get it when it’s dry.”
It’s Almost Dry is streaming everywhere. Watch the official album trailer below.