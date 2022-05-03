Pusha T Gains His First No. 1 Album On Billboard 200 With ‘It’s Almost Dry’

Amid the release and praise of Pusha T’s new album, It’s Almost Dry, the rapper has officially gained his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The acclaimed LP earned 55,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending April 28, as announced by Billboard. The last rap album to peak No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 12 tracks or less was J. Cole’s The Off-Season.

Almost immediately, Push took to social media to claim his throne. “We all can’t be number 1 at the same time, this week it’s mine,” he wrote. “Thank you to all.”

In the UK, the Virginia-bred rapper received his first-ever top ten album, with this new project landing at No. 7.

It’s Almost Dry is Push’s third top five debut on the Billboard 200, with DAYTONA (2018) debuting at No. 3 and My Name is My Name (2013) landing at No. 4.

We all can’t be number 1 at the same time, this week it’s mine…? Thank you to all.#ItsAlmostDry pic.twitter.com/f0yeJsxerv — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 1, 2022