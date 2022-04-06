Pusha T Teams Up With Jay-Z For New “Wrist & Neck” Single

Pusha T unveiled “Neck & Wrist,” the latest single from his forthcoming album It’s Almost Dry. The record, which features Jay-Z and was initially teased by Pusha on Tuesday (April 5) with its cover art and a standout lyric from Hov, finds the pair trading verses atop production by Pharrell Williams.

Lauded for his druglord musings, the Virginia rep sticks to the script, weaving clever couplets—”The Colgate kilo, the hood needs whitening / We fish scale n***as like we all Pisces”—from the vantage point of a seasoned narcotics trafficker.

Not to be outdone, Jay-Z recounts the elevation of his wealth during his rise from drug kingpin to mogul and philanthropist during his verse, in which he mockingly addresses those who believe his ascension was facilitated by the death of The Notorious B.I.G. “They like, ‘If Big was alive, Hov wouldn’t be in this position / If Big had survived, y’all would’ve got The Commission,” he scoffs, referencing the supergroup he and Biggie had planned to spearhead prior to the latter’s untimely passing.

The pair’s first collaboration since Pusha’s 2016 single, “Drug Dealers Anonymous,” “Neck & Wrist” is sure to increase anticipation for It’s Almost Dry, which Pusha is already campaigning for Album of the Year honors at next year’s Grammys. “I really want to get this album out,” the rapper said in a recent interview. “I want people to love it. Then I want to get onto the next because I’m on my next sh*t already.” He added, “I’m always looking to heighten what it is I do in the rap game. This is a legacy thing with me. This is all about being great.”

The 44-year-old continued, adding, “This is all about making sure that the subgenre of street rap is seen at the highest levels, and can compete with everything that’s popular. This is the realest real estate in Hip-Hop, and I’m the Martin Scorsese of it.”

In other news, Pusha has announced dates for his It’s Almost Dry Tour, which kicks off in Seattle on May 29 and runs through June 23, with a finale concert in Philadelphia. The tour will also include stops in California, Chicago, New York, and Atlanta. Check out the full list of tour dates below and keep scrolling to listen to “Wrist & Neck.”