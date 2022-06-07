Pusha T Performs ‘Let The Smokers Shine The Coupes’ On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Further promoting his Kanye-Pharrell-produced album, Pusha T performed a standout track composed by the latter on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The G.O.O.D. Music President gave a spirited rendition of “Let The Smokers Shine The Coupes,” the latest single from It’s almost Dry.

The set almost resembled a music video with its colorful lighting, precise scene cuts, and intricate camera angles—which are not usually seen in late-night live TV performances. The applause at the end of Pusha’s set was the only reminder that he was actually performing for a live audience. Oozing confidence as he rapped line after line, standing in one spot, Pusha spoke to his true performance style.

Ahead of the release of his fourth album, Pusha told UPROXX, “I feel like this body of work is untouchable because it doesn’t lean too heavily on either side. It’s like you get the whole spectrum — probably my most well-rounded body of work.” With production from heavy-hitting producers Kanye and Pharell, Pusha continued, “I had the best of both worlds in regard to production. In regard to two people who actually understand who I am and they like two different things from me.” The album also includes popular singles “Diet Coke” and “Neck and Wrist” featuring Jay-Z.

It’s Almost Dry topped the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1, making this album Pusha T’s first to achieve that distinction. Recently, the rapper declared the 12-track LP, “Rap album of the motherf**king year!” during a Los Angeles show.

Pusha T said he got RAP ALBUM OF THE YEAR!

— Power 106 (@Power106LA) June 1, 2022

Leading up to becoming the rap phenomenon he is today, Pusha’s group Clipse signed to Pharell’s Star Trak Records back in 2001, through which he and his brother No Malice released three albums before embarking on separate music careers in 2010. In that same year, Pusha would go on to sign with Kanye’s label G.O.O.D. Music, through which he would release his last four albums, including the critically acclaimed album Daytona in 2018.

Watch the captivating live performance above.