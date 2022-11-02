Quality Control Says Takeoff Was Killed By “Stray Bullet”

Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the Daytime Village Presented by Capital One at the 2017 HeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Quality Control revealed that Takeoff, a member of Migos, was tragically killed by a stray bullet. The Atlanta rapper was pronounced dead in Houston early Tuesday morning (Nov. 1).

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” the record label wrote on Instagram on Tuesday evening (Nov. 1). “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

The statement closed with the 28-year-old’s birth date and passing date. The shooting reportedly took place around 2:30 a.m. at Billiards and Bowling while The Last Rocket artist was hanging out with his uncle and fellow band member Quavo. Two other people were reportedly shot and taken to the hospital.

Several rappers and celebrities took to social media to express their sadness over the situation. Clips circulated showing Takeoff being happy, funny, and even demanding the recognition he rightfully deserved, as he was the more reserved member of the successful trio. One clip even revealed that Quavo and Offset felt Takeoff was the best rapper out of the three.

Though Migos had been dealing with internal issues over the last several months, Quavo and Takeoff were able to push forward as the new duo “Unc & Phew.” On Oct. 7, they released Only Built For Infinity Links, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums Chart.