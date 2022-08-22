Quando Rondo Mourns Death Of Friend, Lul Pab, After L.A. Shooting

Atlanta rapper Quando Rondo has finally spoken out following the fatal shooting of his friend, Lul Pab. On Friday (Aug. 19), Pab was shot after pumping gas at a gas station near the Beverly Center in Los Angeles. Suspects fled in a white sedan. After pulling away from the crime scene, Rondo’s 23-year-old friend succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

In a video that circulated online, Rondo can be seen and heard screaming hysterically as his friend’s lifeless body is pulled from the back of their black Cadillac Escalade. After taking time for self and to process what happened, Quando Rondo mourned his friend and shared a few posts on Instagram memorializing Lul Pab on Sunday (August 21).

In one photo, Rondo and Pab are dressed in all blue toting their guns with beer at their feet. “My cuz,” he wrote in a caption on Instagram with a crying emoji.

On a since-deleted Instagram Story paired with 2Pac’s “Life Goes On” playing in the background, he shared another photo of himself and Lul Pab with the caption: “You hurt my heart cuz.”

Initially, reports began circulating that Rondo had been shot, but his team later confirmed he escaped the shooting uninjured.

According to reports, in November 2020, Rondo was also involved in a fight that turned deadly for rising Chicago rapper King Von. Shortly after, 22-year-old Timothy Leeks a.k.a Lul Tim was arrested on charges of first-degree murder. In an interview with Angela Yee, Rondo claimed that he and his entourage were acting in self-defense.

“I’m thinking these were some regular individuals,” he revealed. “So I’m letting this group come by. Next thing you know, a ni**a hit me. Boom bow. I lie to you not. It’s like I had an out-of-body experience. In May 2021, Rondo escaped fatality again when he was caught in a shootout at a local convenience store. A member of his entourage was injured but survived.

Hopefully, Quando Rondo keeps a low profile going forward to stay safe.