Quavo Is Open To Creating A Gospel Album One Day

Quavo has had a personally challenging year since the death of his nephew and brother-in-rap Takeoff. Aside from finding himself as a solo artist, the “Hotel Lobby” rhymer is slowly making public appearances and testing his fans’ ears with new music.

His latest appearance on the small screen is Peacock’s new original film Praise This, starring Chloe Bailey, Anjelika Washington, Druski, Tristan Mack Wilds, and more.

“I was surprised. I’ve been going at Will [Packer] for a long time, for about four years now,” he recalled about being asked to be a part of the gospel comedy. “We’re good friends. I’ve been telling him to put me in something. He was just like, ‘Wait for the right time, wait for the right time.’ The right timing came, Praise This, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Quavo, Tristan Wilds, Janora McDuffie, Jekalyn Carr, Anjelika Washington, Chloe Bailey, Tina Gordon, William Packer, Druski and Big Tank attend the “Praise This” World Premiere at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Terence Rushin/Getty Images

For the Migos member, acting in a gospel film, believing in God, praying, and “keeping Him first” have served as a form of therapy for him.

His on-set experience has also been an eye-opener to the endless musical opportunities, such as the possibility of one day creating a gospel album with artists of the genre.

“I wouldn’t mind,” he expressed. “But I like working with gospel artists. I think that they feel that’s how they got it. And I got it out the mud in another different lane. But whenever we cross [paths] and get together, I think, ‘Yes, we should do something.’ I think I should do a collab, yeah.”

Quavo attends the “Praise This” World Premiere at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Terence Rushin/Getty Images

At this year’s Grammy awards, the Quality Control signee performed a gospel rendition of his Takeoff tribute song, “Without You.” Like Quavo, the “Greatness” rapper’s character openly shows a great deal of vulnerability on-screen, too.

“Quavo is somebody that has some of the most vulnerable moments in the film,” explained Packer, who produced the musical movie alongside Tim Story. “And when you think of Quavo, you don’t think vulnerability. You think trap music. You think Atlanta and he’s all of that, and he gives us that bravado as well. But he also has some vulnerability and that’s really good.”

Quavo performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Praise This is “a story about faith, reconnecting and finding your spirituality set in the highly competitive world of Gospel praise teams,” he added. “They have members on the praise team who hang out and drink the night before, and come to church on Sunday smelling like liquor and Black & Milds.

“It’s that kind of irreverent, a little bit of edgy movie, but it does have something to say about the fact that you don’t have to be a traditional churchgoer. You don’t have to have all the traditional trappings of what many people consider to be churchy in order to have a relationship with God, in order to believe in higher power and certainly not to find your faith even if you’ve lost it. A lot of people I think can relate to that right now because it’s tricky times for a lot of people.”

The Peacock original movie follows a singer named Sam (Bailey), who finds herself in a fruitful friendship with Ty (Quavo) as she teeters between being a gospel singer on the praise team and sorting out issues with her family and Ty.

“We just spent a lot of hours on set,” Quavo shared when discussing how he and the In Pieces songstress worked on building their character’s on-screen chemistry on the movie’s set in Atlanta.

“And you know, this is my city, so I just made sure she was comfortable here and we had some fun and we just enjoyed ourselves, enjoyed the time we was out here working.”

In the film, Sam has a knack for mashing up popular Hip-Hop songs with gospel, like her performed rendition of one of Lil’ Baby’s hits. But if it were up to Quavo, he would have included a gospel mix of his and Takeoff’s 2022 song “Hotel Lobby,” from their joint project Only Built For Infinity Links.

Praise This is now available for streaming on Peacock. Check out the official trailer for the gospel-comedy below and a clip of Quavo and Chloe Bailey in the studio above.