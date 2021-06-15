Quavo of the Migos Reveals He And Pop Smoke Were Recording An Album

According to Migos member Quavo, he and Pop Smoke were planning to release a collaborative album prior to the Brooklyn rap star’s death in February 2010. During an interview alongside his groupmates with Big Boy on Real 92.3, Quavo revealed the news while explaining the necessity of having late rap stars like Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD appear on the group’s latest release, Culture III. “That was important, know what I’m saying,” Quavo spat, before acknowledging that he and Pop Smoke’s chemistry had inspired the two to team up for a full length project. “I had a relationship with Pop Smoke, Quavo says of the rapper, who appears on the Culture III song “Light It Up.” “We had a relationship with Pop Smoke, and it was just, important. We had so many records, me and him was bout to make an album. So I just felt like I had to put Pop on there. Rest in Peace to my dawg Pop, we just made so much good music. Us on a New York drill beat is just like, magic.”

First heard together on the Meet The Woo 2 standout, “Shake The Room,” following Pop Smoke’s murder, Quavo has since appeared on multiple Pop Smoke tracks including “Snitching” and “Aim for the Moon,” from the Canarsie rep’s chart-topping posthumous debut studio album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon. While Quavo didn’t share exactly how many more songs him and Pop Smoke had in the vaults, the revelation that a joint-album was in the works is indicative of their possibly being additional collaborations between the pair that could surface in the future.

Migos just released their newest album (on June 11), Culture III, which is on pace to sell between 125-135k and is currently to be at the No. 2 slot on the Billboard 200. The project includes guest appearances from Future, Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, and Polo G, who’s own album, Hall of Fame, is slated to beat out Culture III for the top slot on the chart.