Quavo Implies Saweetie Cheated In New “Messy” Song

Fans have theorized lyrics from Quavo and Takeoff’s duo debut Only Built For Infinity Links are about West-coast rapper Saweetie, as Huncho raps about a woman who crossed him romantically on the track “Messy.”

“I said, Caresha, please ’cause she too messy/Bi**h fu**ed my dog behind my back, but I ain’t stressin’. You wanted the gang, you should’ve just said it, we would’ve blessed it,” he raps on the DJ Durel-produced track, according to Genius.

Saweetie and Quavo stood as one of Hip-Hop’s iciest couples before ending their relationship in March. As a guest on the award-winning Caresha Please podcast (alluded to on “Messy”), the Icy Girl explained, “You know, I think the past is just the past and I’ve moved on since then.”

Rumors of behind-the-scenes drama have clouded Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset as the Migos trio have split. As guests on the Big Facts podcast, Unc and Phew explained more about their side of the breakup.

“I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m saying?” Quavo explained. “Because you know, we just came from a loyal family, sh*t that’s supposed to stick together. And sometimes, when sh*t don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be.”

Takeoff added “We don’t know all the answers, you feel me? God knows. We pray a lot, you know? Whatever ain’t right and however you supposed to see it fit, you put it back together or however you do it, we pray. So only time will tell. We always family now, that ain’t gon’ change.”

Check out Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links and listen to “Messy” below.