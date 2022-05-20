Quavo And Takeoff Drop “Hotel Lobby” As New Duo Unc & Phew

Two-thirds of Migos have a brand new single available for streaming, courtesy of an equally new faction they’ve formed. Billed as Unc & Phew, a reference to the rappers’ familial relationship, Quavo and Takeoff star in a music video for their song “Hotel Lobby,” released on Friday (May 20).

Inspired by the 1998 film Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, the surreal visual follows uncle Quavo and nephew Takeoff throughout their misadventures in Sin City. Produced by Murda Beatz, the song itself is a rags-to-riches flex, as Quavo raps in the chorus, “Ni**a wasn’t sh*t, I was outside servin’ narcotics/ Pass me the stick, ni**a make one wrong move, just pop him/ Blame it on bro with a h*e flooded out in the hotel lobby.”

Quavo and Takeoff’s first song as Unc & Phew comes just one day after a rumored Migos breakup made headlines in the world of Hip-Hop. Following the revelation that Quavo and Offset no longer follow each other on Instagram (Takeoff still follows Offset and his wife Cardi B, despite Cardi unfollowing the newly formed duo just as her husband did), fans began to speculate about a possible splintering of the group.

Watch the video for “Hotel Lobby” below and stay tuned for more updates on the future of Migos.