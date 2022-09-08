Quavo And Takeoff Announce ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’ Album

Quavo and Takeoff have announced their debut album as a two-man group. Titled Only Built For Infinity Links, the LP is inspired in name and image by Raekwon’s 1995 classic, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx.

Last month, Raekwon shared a photo of himself and Quavo on Instagram, which may have been a foreshadow to the upcoming title. While the pose is an homage to Wu-Tang, the cover art is also reminiscent of the Outkast Stankonia imagery.

“Tomorrow We Begin A New Chapter,” wrote Quavo on Twitter the day before dropping a preview of the anticipated project.

Only Built For Infinity Links ♾

10/7 @1YoungTakeoff THE ALBUM ? pic.twitter.com/MjRiy8EDUN — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) September 7, 2022

The album announcement comes as Quavo and Takeoff continue to poise themselves as a duo without Offset, the third leg of the chart-topping Migos trio. During an interview on Rap Radar, Quavo and Takeoff discussed their new era as Unc & Phew.

“We’re bouncing off each other,” Takeoff shared. “The chemistry, it’s been there since day one, so we easily bounce off [one another].”

“The chemistry the same, the recording the same,” Quavo added. “We always normally record by ourselves because we’re so crazy on just dropping new sh*t on each other. So when he goes off and record by himself, I can’t wait til he come back and just bring some sh*t in. Make sure he leave the open verse.”

Quality Control Music/Motown Records

Only Built For Infinity Links is set to debut on October 7 via Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records. The lead single, “Hotel Lobby,” was released in May and certified gold by the RIAA last month.

Take a look at Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links above and check out “Hotel Lobby” below.