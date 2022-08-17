Quavo And Takeoff Talk Their In-Studio Creative Process As Unc & Phew

The newly-formed duo Unc & Phew, comprised of Migos members Quavo and Takeoff, sat down with Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller of Rap Radar to discuss their creative process as a tandem. The clip from their upcoming full interview finds the pair revealing how their work in the studio as a duo differs from their previous process working with fellow Migos member Offset.

“We’re bouncing off each other,” Takeoff shared. “The chemistry, it’s been there since day one, so we easily bounce off [one another].” Quavo seconds Takeoff’s statement, noting that although they operate similarly, they also challenge each other by creating in solo settings as well.

“The chemistry the same, the recording the same. We always normally record by ourselves because we’re so crazy on just dropping new sh*t on each other,” Quavo explained. “So when he goes off and record by himself, I can’t wait til he come back and just bring some sh*t in. Make sure he leave the open verse.”

The rapper added, “And then most times we’ll go in, so it ain’t ever no crazy feeling. I feel we make the best music, of course, in the studio because even if we say like a bad bar or a bar that don’t work, we’ll say it don’t work or change it up or do something else. But as far as sitting in the studio recording, I can’t wait to bring some new music to Takeoff and vise versa.”

When asked if their brand of collaboration forces them to challenge and impress one another, Takeoff agrees with that assessment, admitting that the sheer excitement of debuting their work keeps them motivated.

“Remember when I used to call you when I used to be doing songs?” Takeoff asked Quavo. “I’ll call you over the phone and sh*t or something. I’ll be wanting to wait til I get to him, but I just can’t wait, so I have to call him.”

Earlier this year, Quavo and Takeoff announced they’d be joining forces as Unc & Phew without Migos member Offset. The news further fueled rumors of tension within the crew, with reports of Quavo and Offset unfollowing each other on social media, with Offset’s wife Cardi B following suit.

In May, Unc & Phew released their debut single, “Hotel Lobby,” produced by Murda Beatz. Last month, the duo returned with their latest drop, ominously titled “Us vs. Them” and featuring Gucci Mane. Plans for Unc & Phew to release a full-length project has yet to be announced.

In 2021, Migos released their fourth studio album, Culture III, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and produced the group’s hit singles, “Need It,” “Straightenin’,” and “Avalance.”

Watch the clip of Unc & Phew’s Rap Radar interview below.