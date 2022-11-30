Quentin Miller Sounds Off On Nas Ghostwriting Claims

Quentin Miller has been a polarizing name in the music industry for some years now, much to his dismay. The Atlanta artist is now addressing the reactions to his recent work with Nas and Hit-Boy, and what he demands from other artists who will work with him in the future.

“This whole ‘Quentin Miller worked with Nas’ conversation is going more viral than I thought,” the WDNG Crshrs member said in a Tuesday (Nov. 29) Instagram live. Miller revealed that people had been reaching out to him to clear up the rumor that he ghostwrote for the Queens spitter.

“Off the strength, I want to shoutout to Hit-Boy for the opportunity that he gave me when he invited me to the studio and allowed me to work with Nas!” QM said of his writing credit on “The Pressure” from King’s Disease II. The multi-talent was noticeably frustrated and crescendoed his volume at the end of that sentence. “I also mentioned other artists that I worked with from G Eazy to Jeremih to Ty Dolla $ign, I mentioned other artists.”

The video does a jump cut before the “Angels Freestyle” artist makes his point crystal clear. “Let me say this right now: Quentin Miller is not a ghostwriter. I want all the artists out there–I don’t give a f**k if I never work with another artist again, I don’t care cause I hate the f**cking business–I am not a ghostwriter! If you worked with Quentin Miller, you worked with Quentin Miller and you better be okay with saying you worked with Quentin Miller.

“Now, when it comes to the Nas situation, I pulled up on Hit-Boy, that was a situation with Hit-Boy. I’m in the room, I bounce some ideas out, there we go. I just bounced some ideas, some of my ideas went. That’s it with the Nas sh*t. I am not a ghost! I’m sick of this sh*t.”

Quentin Miller seemingly has a lot of pent-up aggression stemming from the infamous 2015 feud between Drake and Meek Mill. QM’s “unknown” contributions to The Six God’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late became the ammunition that the Philly rapper used to try and tear down his “R.I.C.O” collaborator. They traded diss records for two years before Meek ultimately went to prison, got out, and made amends with the Toronto superstar.

Throughout that entire drama, Miller took the worst loss in being blackballed by the music industry. Though some artists still worked with him, his name carried a lot of negativity despite having worked with the biggest artist at the time. He spoke about picking up the pieces of his music career during a September episode of New Rory & Mal.