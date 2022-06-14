Questlove Credits K-Ci And JoJo’s “All My Life” And Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me” For Saving His Career

Music historian, industry veteran, and VIBE contributor Naima Cochrane uses her platform Music Sermon to religiously celebrate Black music. So, naturally, Black Music Month is her time to shine and invite the masses along for the ride. With daily challenges including conversation-stirring prompts, it’s an entertaining, educational, month-long experience for all lovers of Black music.

Newly-minted Oscar winner, Questlove, decided to enter the chat and drop some knowledge along the way. As Cochrane shared her vitriol regarding K-Ci and Jojo’s “All My Life” during day 11 of her Black Music Month Challenge—which featured the prompt “[share] a song everybody else loves that you hate”—Questlove gave the ballad a “redemptive factor.”

He tweeted, “this song saved my career. Both this and “It Wasn’t Me”. the $ucce$$ of them is what provided the marketing money for ‘Things Fall Apart.'”

This song saved my career. Both this and “It Wasn’t Me”. The $ucce$$ of them is what provided the marketing money for Things Fall Apart — Dr. Love (@questlove) June 14, 2022

“It Wasn’t Me” was the lead single from Shaggy’s fifth album, Hot Shot, and is regarded as his breakout crossover pop hit. It is also his highest-charting song to date, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release in 2000. “All My Life” remained a No. 1 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks, is certified platinum, and is considered to be K-Ci and Jojo’s longest-running No. 1 single.

The Things Fall Apart release was sandwiched between these aforementioned hits as a 1999 release under MCA Records. The album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 but is regarded as The Roots’ breakout album.

Another jaw-dropping moment happened on day 9 of Cochrane’s Black Music Month Challenge, where participants were asked to share “an album cut that should have been a single.” Questlove revealed that Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” wasn’t a single in the U.S. from the Songs In The Key Of Life album.

The Roots’ musician tweeted, “I lived in a RARE era in which radio gave disc jockeys the freedom to play whatever they wanted (this ended in 96 in which music is now pre-programmed in advanced).”

Yall might be mind blown at this fact: but “Isn’t She Lovely” was NEVER a single off Songs In The Key Of Life. But I lived in a RARE era in which radio gave disc jockeys the freedom to play whatever they wanted (this ended in 96 in which music is now pre programmed in advanced) https://t.co/lZ9DoJbIBX — Dr. Love (@questlove) June 14, 2022

Questlove wasn’t the only artist defending their art or honor during the Music Sermon challenge. RL from ’90s R&B trio, Next, chimed in to defend his classic singles and truly remained a good sport amid the backlash.

Follow along with Cochrane and #MusicSermon on Twitter and Instagram all month long to continue the Black Music Month celebration.