Recording Academy Denies Revoking R. Kelly’s Grammy Awards

R. Kelly performs in concert at Barclays Center on September 25, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Although R. Kelly is in prison and awaiting his sentencing in one of his federal cases and more, the singer-songwriter’s three Grammy awards have remained untouched.

In an interview with Chicago Sun-Times, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. stated the rumors about the singer’s awards being repealed are simply speculation for the time being. However, Mason and the Academy will “continue to evaluate their decision with caution.”

“I think it’s something that we’re going to need to take a good hard look at, have a lot of conversations about, work through and make a decision, but right now, I think it’s something that is going to take a little bit more consideration before we can really dictate or decide,” he explained. “My initial feeling is we’re probably not a business that we want to be in of taking people’s awards back after they’ve been given. But we’ll take a good look at it and see.”

In 1997, at the 40th annual Grammy Awards, Kelly won Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, Best Rhythm & Blues Song, and Best Song Written Specifically For A Motion Picture Or For Television for “I Believe I Can Fly” from the Space Jam soundtrack.

During the Grammys’ 62-year history, only one trophy has been revoked—Milli Vanilli’s 1990 Best New Artist award after they admitted to lip-syncing on their hit single, “Girl You Know It’s True.”