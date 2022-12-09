R. Kelly Drops New Album ‘I Admit It’ While In Prison

R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building following a hearing on June 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Prosecutors turned over to Kelly's defense team a DVD that alleges to show Kelly having sex with an underage girl in the 1990s. Kelly has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving four women, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged encounters.

Update: 4:16 p.m. ET(December 9, 2022) – Sony Music representatives told Variety that I Admit It is an unofficial release. Though the copyright line reads “Legacy Recordings,” Sony was not responsible for the album being released on streaming platforms. R. Kelly’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean also confirmed that neither her client nor his team is responsible for the release.

Rather, Los Angeles label Real Talk Entertainment is reportedly responsible for the album coming out, a source told Variety, though it is unclear how they gained possession of the music. Spotify and Apple Music have removed the LP from their services. A Spotify representative told Variety, “This content has been removed from the platform at the request of the distributor.”

R. Kelly is no stranger to making headlines despite being locked up. The 55-year-old continued that trend with the release of his new album I Admit It.

The 13-song LP shared on Friday (Dec. 9) addresses several of the allegations made against the Chicago singer over the years with records titled “I Found Love,” “Good Ole Days,” and “Freaky Sensation.” The album doesn’t contain entirely new content, as the 19-minute “I Admit It (I Did It)” trilogy was originally uploaded to Soundcloud in 2018.

The “Same Girl” singer also discusses people who have been disloyal to him, admits to engaging sexually with fans, and even reveals he had relations with his girlfriend’s friend. There are a few head-scratching lines such as “How they gon’ say I don’t respect these women when all I’ve done is represent?” and “You mad I’ve got some girlfriends,” the latter of which is especially concerning given he was convicted of running a sex cult full of underaged women.

He dismisses the allegations, singing “They’re brainwashed, really? Kidnapped, really? Can’t eat, really? Real talk, that sh*t sound silly.” Kelly even places the blame on the parents of one of his victims, singing “And if you really, really wanna know. Her father dropped her off at my show. And told this boy to put her on the stage. I admit that she was overage.”

This release being available to play on Spotify is interesting considering the streaming platform ceased promotion of his music in 2018 when the sex cult allegations ramped up. R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison back in June for federal racketeering and sex trafficking. The R&B singer was ordered to pay $300,000 in restitution to his victims back in September.

As of publication, the album has been removed from Spotify.