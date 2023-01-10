R. Kelly Says Tasha K Is Sabotaging His Case With Jail Call Interview

R. Kelly has expressed during a jail call with radio personality Natasha Simona that gossip blogger Tasha K has tried to sabotage his sex crimes court case.

Per an audio recording, the infamous R&B crooner has accused Tasha K of “witness tampering” and leaking his personal information to his “girlfriends” ahead of his New York trial. He believes her actions are what caused his multiple partners to “turn on him.”

“For the last two years I’ve been trying to figure out how my girlfriends flipped on me,” R. Kelly told Simona.

He then went into detail about how a now-retired Bureau of Prisoners (B.O.P.) officer logged into the jail communications system, obtained his personal phone and email records, and illegally sold them to Tasha K from a Gmail account. Kelly expressed that because of the leak, his case suffered a “devastating outcome.”

Singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing multiple sexual assault charges and is being held without bail. Antonio Perez/Getty Images

“When I saw that my phone calls back in 2019 [were] all over the place — all the newspapers, and coming out of Tasha K’s mouth, and a search warrant was executed on the B.O.P.’s office’s laptop computer, and they found that it was criminal activity going on — that all became real to me as to why I’m late in court hearing all of these things being said about me,” he explained.

He added, “People was mad, people were scorned and that’s pretty much all it takes for somebody to get up there and say whatever they want to say about you.”

Speaking to how his reputation is pretty much destroyed beyond repair, he added, “I know its a lot of bad things being said about me and all this, that and others have been [said] for the longest — way before I came in here. I usually don’t lash back out at people because as a celebrity, as a professional person, you’re never perfect. You do make mistakes in life … I’m not a monster.”

Tasha K responded to R. Kelly’s claims on Instagram and in a follow-up interview with Natasha. The blogger, also known for losing Cardi B’s defamation case against her, stated that she believes Kelly is now pulling her name into the mix to use her as “leverage” for an appeal.

In her censored conversation with Natasha, Tasha K mentioned that she believes R. Kelly is super fixated on “one tiny thing” that he could possibly get an appeal for: his personal information getting leaked.

In response to how she got in contact with the officer to receive any information about R. Kelly, Tasha K stated, “I didn’t know it was a B.O.P. officer, I received an email from an anonymous source that said ‘Hey I have access to the phone calls and the records and sent some,’ so I’m looking at it and I’m like ‘damn, this is commissary … you know, these [are] official.'”

Mentioning that she publicly posted a link to the email she received to prove that she didn’t know where the information was coming from, Tasha added that she, nor her production company, has ever taken payment or solicited information from anyone.

“If I did that, I would be in jail,” she declared before revealing that the justice department did open up a case on her but she “wasn’t scared” because she “didn’t break” any laws.

Take a listen to R. Kelly breaking down how his case has been damaged by Tasha K above and also Tasha K countering his claims below.