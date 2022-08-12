Rae Sremmurd Taps Flo Milli For “Community D**k” Song And Video

Multi-platinum duo Rae Sremmurd dropped the new visual for their single “Community D**k” with Flo Milli. The Bryan Barber-directed video showcases Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi‘s humor, as they roll around a neighborhood in a work van. The brothers stop wherever their services are needed, per their all-women dispatchers.

The playful summer single features a squeaking mattress sample, with a hook mocking the “Jingle Bells” melody. In the song, Swae promises to outshine any athlete or rapper competing for his woman’s attention, and Jxmmi confirms he doesn’t belong to anyone. “She like rich ni**as, ball players, even a few rappers/ But they never did hit it like I did,” Swae raps. “I can’t be caught up, ’cause I’m a single man/ She say I’m for the community and I really am,” Jxmmi adds.

Rising star Flo Milli steps in and adds a woman’s perspective on the track. Alluding to the idea that she accepts a man’s promiscuous actions, the Mobile, Ala. artist delivers her nursery-styled short verse in a drop-top Porsche. She raps, “So I scrolled on his page and I seen Chantel/ that’s the one I caught him f**kin’ in the hotel/ His baby mama always wanna lurk on my page/ he gon’ be a h*e, that ain’t never gon’ change.”

“Community D**k” follows the duo’s recent single “Denial” and marks the brothers’ first song in more than four years. Both songs are expected to appear on the rap duo’s long-awaited album, Sremm4Life, which is due sometime this year.

Check out “Community D**k” above.